Avenue Supermarts share price Today Live Updates : Avenue Supermarts stock plunges amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Avenue Supermarts stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 3851.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3848.25 per share. Investors should monitor Avenue Supermarts stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Avenue Supermarts

On the last day of trading, Avenue Supermarts opened at 3856.2 and closed at 3851.8. The stock reached a high of 3891.8 and a low of 3826.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 249,380.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4510.35 and the 52-week low is 3292.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 1066 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price NSE Live :Avenue Supermarts trading at ₹3848.25, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹3851.8

The current data for Avenue Supermarts stock shows that the price is 3848.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.09. The net change in the stock price is -3.55.

12 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Avenue Supermarts stock today was 3820, while the high price was 3891.8.

12 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Avenue Supermarts Live Updates

12 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price Live :Avenue Supermarts closed at ₹3851.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Avenue Supermarts on the BSE, a total of 1066 shares were traded. The closing price for these shares was 3851.8.

