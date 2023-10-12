Avenue Supermarts share price Today Live Updates : Avenue Supermarts stock plunges amid market downturn

On the last day of trading, Avenue Supermarts opened at ₹3856.2 and closed at ₹3851.8. The stock reached a high of ₹3891.8 and a low of ₹3826.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹249,380.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4510.35 and the 52-week low is ₹3292.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 1066 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Avenue Supermarts stock shows that the price is ₹3848.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.09. The net change in the stock price is -3.55.
The low price of Avenue Supermarts stock today was ₹3820, while the high price was ₹3891.8.
On the last day of trading for Avenue Supermarts on the BSE, a total of 1066 shares were traded. The closing price for these shares was ₹3851.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!