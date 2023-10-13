Hello User
Avenue Supermarts share price Today Live Updates : Avenue Supermarts faces stock decline today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Avenue Supermarts stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 3863.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3825.65 per share. Investors should monitor Avenue Supermarts stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Avenue Supermarts

On the last day, Avenue Supermarts opened at 3856.2 and closed at 3851.8. The stock had a high of 3891.8 and a low of 3820. The market capitalization of the company is 250,857.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4510.35 and 3292.65 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 5276 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price Today :Avenue Supermarts trading at ₹3825.65, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹3863.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Avenue Supermarts is 3825.65. There has been a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -38.2, which means the stock has decreased by 38.2.

13 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price Live :Avenue Supermarts closed at ₹3851.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Avenue Supermarts had a trading volume of 5276 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3851.8.

