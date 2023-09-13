Avenue Supermarts share price Today Live Updates : Avenue Supermarts stocks plummet in trading today

On the last day of trading, Avenue Supermarts had an open price of ₹3756.85 and a close price of ₹3753.55. The stock reached a high of ₹3796 and a low of ₹3756.85. The market capitalization of the company was ₹244,870.85 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹4601.9 and the 52-week low was ₹3292.65. On the BSE, a total of 5007 shares were traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Avenue Supermarts
|3749.95
|-3.6
|-0.1
|4601.9
|3292.65
|243095.75
|Aditya Consumer Marketing
|86.0
|1.36
|1.61
|90.99
|40.0
|125.85
|Anjani Foods
|29.8
|-0.33
|-1.1
|36.3
|20.0
|83.29
|Valencia Nutrition
|39.5
|0.0
|0.0
|39.99
|10.95
|22.06
The current data of Avenue Supermarts stock shows that the stock price is ₹3743.8. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.75, suggesting a decrease of ₹9.75 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Avenue Supermarts on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5008. The closing price for the stock was ₹3753.55.
