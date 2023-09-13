Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Avenue Supermarts share price Today Live Updates : Avenue Supermarts stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Avenue Supermarts stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 3753.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3743.8 per share. Investors should monitor Avenue Supermarts stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Avenue Supermarts

On the last day of trading, Avenue Supermarts had an open price of 3756.85 and a close price of 3753.55. The stock reached a high of 3796 and a low of 3756.85. The market capitalization of the company was 244,870.85 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 4601.9 and the 52-week low was 3292.65. On the BSE, a total of 5007 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 10:31 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Avenue Supermarts3749.95-3.6-0.14601.93292.65243095.75
Aditya Consumer Marketing86.01.361.6190.9940.0125.85
Anjani Foods29.8-0.33-1.136.320.083.29
Valencia Nutrition39.50.00.039.9910.9522.06
13 Sep 2023, 10:12 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price Today :Avenue Supermarts trading at ₹3743.8, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹3753.55

The current data of Avenue Supermarts stock shows that the stock price is 3743.8. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.75, suggesting a decrease of 9.75 in the stock price.

13 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price Live :Avenue Supermarts closed at ₹3753.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Avenue Supermarts on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5008. The closing price for the stock was 3753.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.