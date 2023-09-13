Avenue Supermarts share price Today Live Updates : Avenue Supermarts stocks plummet in trading today

On the last day of trading, Avenue Supermarts had an open price of ₹3756.85 and a close price of ₹3753.55. The stock reached a high of ₹3796 and a low of ₹3756.85. The market capitalization of the company was ₹244,870.85 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹4601.9 and the 52-week low was ₹3292.65. On the BSE, a total of 5007 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.