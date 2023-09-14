Hello User
Avenue Supermarts share price Today Live Updates : Avenue Supermarts sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Avenue Supermarts stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 3753.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3810 per share. Investors should monitor Avenue Supermarts stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Avenue Supermarts opened at 3756.85 and closed at 3753.55. The stock had a high of 3820 and a low of 3730. The market capitalization of Avenue Supermarts is 247929.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4601.9, while the 52-week low is 3292.65. The stock had a trading volume of 34476 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price Today :Avenue Supermarts trading at ₹3810, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹3753.55

14 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price Live :Avenue Supermarts closed at ₹3753.55 on last trading day

