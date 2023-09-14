Avenue Supermarts share price Today Live Updates : Avenue Supermarts sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Avenue Supermarts opened at ₹3756.85 and closed at ₹3753.55. The stock had a high of ₹3820 and a low of ₹3730. The market capitalization of Avenue Supermarts is ₹247929.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4601.9, while the 52-week low is ₹3292.65. The stock had a trading volume of 34476 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.