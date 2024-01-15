Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Avenue Supermarts Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Avenue Supermarts stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 3818.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3840.1 per share. Investors should monitor Avenue Supermarts stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Avenue Supermarts Stock Price Today

Avenue Supermarts Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Avenue Supermarts opened at a price of 3821.55 and closed at 3818.8. The stock had a high of 3848.65 and a low of 3795. The market capitalization of the company is 249,886.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4203 and the 52-week low is 3292.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 7139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price Live :Avenue Supermarts closed at ₹3818.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Avenue Supermarts on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,139. The closing price for the shares was 3,818.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.