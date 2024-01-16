Hello User
Avenue Supermarts share price Today Live Updates : Avenue Supermarts' stocks plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Avenue Supermarts stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 3855.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3851.15 per share. Investors should monitor Avenue Supermarts stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Avenue Supermarts Stock Price Today

Avenue Supermarts Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Avenue Supermarts had an open price of 3920.9 and a close price of 3840.1. The stock reached a high of 3940 and a low of 3842. The market capitalization of the company was 250,859.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4203 and the 52-week low was 3292.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,087 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price Today :Avenue Supermarts trading at ₹3851.15, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹3855.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Avenue Supermarts is 3851.15. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.9, suggesting a decrease of 3.9 in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price Live :Avenue Supermarts closed at ₹3840.1 on last trading day

On the last day of Avenue Supermarts BSE volume, there were 17,087 shares traded at a closing price of 3,840.1.

