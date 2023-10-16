comScore
Avenue Supermarts share price Today Live Updates : Avenue Supermarts closed today at ₹3864, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹3932.75

14 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

Avenue Supermarts stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -1.75 %. The stock closed at 3932.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3864 per share. Investors should monitor Avenue Supermarts stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Avenue SupermartsPremium
Avenue Supermarts

On the last day, Avenue Supermarts opened at 3825.65 and closed at 3863.85. The stock reached a high of 3940 and a low of 3825.65. The market capitalization of Avenue Supermarts is 255,917.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4510.35 and 3292.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 52,128 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:32:16 PM IST

Avenue Supermarts share price NSE Live :Avenue Supermarts closed today at ₹3864, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹3932.75

Today, Avenue Supermarts stock closed at a price of 3864, representing a decrease of 1.75% from the previous day's closing price. The stock experienced a net change of -68.75. Yesterday's closing price for Avenue Supermarts stock was 3932.75.

16 Oct 2023, 05:31:41 PM IST

Avenue Supermarts share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Avenue Supermarts stock is 3771.7 and the high price is 3871.

16 Oct 2023, 03:25:49 PM IST

Avenue Supermarts Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Avenue Supermarts Ltd stock is 3292.00000, while the 52-week high price is 4399.00000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:18:36 PM IST

Avenue Supermarts share price update :Avenue Supermarts trading at ₹3854.6, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹3932.75

The current stock price of Avenue Supermarts is 3854.6, reflecting a decrease of 1.99%. This equates to a net change of -78.15.

16 Oct 2023, 02:38:57 PM IST

Avenue Supermarts share price NSE Live :Avenue Supermarts trading at ₹3845, down -2.23% from yesterday's ₹3932.75

Avenue Supermarts stock price is currently at 3845 with a percent change of -2.23 and a net change of -87.75. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.23% and has gone down by 87.75.

16 Oct 2023, 02:22:31 PM IST

Avenue Supermarts share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Avenue Supermarts reached a low of 3771.7 and a high of 3863.75 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:56:18 PM IST

Avenue Supermarts share price Live :Avenue Supermarts trading at ₹3850.3, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹3932.75

The current stock price of Avenue Supermarts is 3850.3. The percent change is -2.1%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -82.45, meaning the stock has decreased by 82.45.

16 Oct 2023, 01:19:06 PM IST

Avenue Supermarts share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Avenue Supermarts stock is 3863.75, while the low is 3771.7.

16 Oct 2023, 01:17:24 PM IST

Avenue Supermarts share price NSE Live :Avenue Supermarts trading at ₹3839, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹3932.75

The current data for Avenue Supermarts stock shows that the stock price is 3839, with a percent change of -2.38% and a net change of -93.75. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.38% and has experienced a decrease of 93.75.

16 Oct 2023, 12:55:57 PM IST

Avenue Supermarts Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:23:30 PM IST

Avenue Supermarts share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Avenue Supermarts stock today was 3771.7, while the high price was 3863.75.

16 Oct 2023, 12:21:36 PM IST

Avenue Supermarts share price Live :Avenue Supermarts trading at ₹3837, down -2.43% from yesterday's ₹3932.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Avenue Supermarts is 3837. There has been a percent change of -2.43, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -95.75, which means the stock price has dropped by this amount.

16 Oct 2023, 11:42:31 AM IST

Avenue Supermarts share price update :Avenue Supermarts trading at ₹3847.6, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹3932.75

As of the latest data, the stock price of Avenue Supermarts is 3847.6. There has been a percent change of -2.17, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -85.15, suggesting a drop of 85.15 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 11:15:16 AM IST

Avenue Supermarts share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Avenue Supermarts stock is 3771.7, while the high price is 3863.75.

16 Oct 2023, 11:13:26 AM IST

Avenue Supermarts share price Today :Avenue Supermarts trading at ₹3848.75, down -2.14% from yesterday's ₹3932.75

As of the current data, Avenue Supermarts stock is priced at 3848.75. There has been a percent change of -2.14, indicating a decrease in stock price. The net change is -84, suggesting a decline of 84 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:20:58 AM IST

Avenue Supermarts share price Live :Avenue Supermarts trading at ₹3840, down -2.36% from yesterday's ₹3932.75

The current data of Avenue Supermarts stock shows that the price is 3840 with a percent change of -2.36. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.36%. The net change is -92.75, indicating that the stock has decreased by 92.75.

16 Oct 2023, 10:18:28 AM IST

Avenue Supermarts share price live: Today's Price range

Avenue Supermarts stock reached a low price of 3771.7 and reached a high price of 3863.75 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 10:01:54 AM IST

Avenue Supermarts Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:44:46 AM IST

Avenue Supermarts share price NSE Live :Avenue Supermarts trading at ₹3831, down -2.59% from yesterday's ₹3932.75

The current data for Avenue Supermarts stock shows that the price is 3831, with a percent change of -2.59 and a net change of -101.75. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.59% and the price has dropped by 101.75.

16 Oct 2023, 09:16:56 AM IST

Avenue Supermarts share price Today :Avenue Supermarts trading at ₹3805, down -3.25% from yesterday's ₹3932.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Avenue Supermarts is 3805, representing a percent change of -3.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.25%. The net change in the stock price is -127.75, meaning the stock price has decreased by 127.75.

16 Oct 2023, 08:06:51 AM IST

Avenue Supermarts share price Live :Avenue Supermarts closed at ₹3863.85 on last trading day

On the last day of Avenue Supermarts' trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 52,128. The closing price of the shares was 3,863.85.

