Avenue Supermarts share price Today Live Updates : Avenue Supermarts closed today at ₹3864, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹3932.75

On the last day, Avenue Supermarts opened at ₹3825.65 and closed at ₹3863.85. The stock reached a high of ₹3940 and a low of ₹3825.65. The market capitalization of Avenue Supermarts is ₹255,917.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4510.35 and ₹3292.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 52,128 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current stock price of Avenue Supermarts is ₹3850.3. The percent change is -2.1%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -82.45, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹82.45.

Avenue Supermarts share price Live :Avenue Supermarts closed at ₹3863.85 on last trading day On the last day of Avenue Supermarts' trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 52,128. The closing price of the shares was ₹3,863.85.