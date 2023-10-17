Hello User
Avenue Supermarts share price Today Live Updates : Avenue Supermarts shares slump in trading today

1 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Avenue Supermarts stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -1.75 %. The stock closed at 3932.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3864 per share. Investors should monitor Avenue Supermarts stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Avenue Supermarts

On the last day of trading, Avenue Supermarts opened at 3800 and closed at 3932.75. The stock had a high of 3871 and a low of 3771.7. The market capitalization of the company is 251,443.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4510.35 and the 52-week low is 3292.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 36,146 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price Today :Avenue Supermarts trading at ₹3864, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹3932.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Avenue Supermarts is 3864, representing a decrease of 1.75% in percentage change and a net change of -68.75.

17 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price Live :Avenue Supermarts closed at ₹3932.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Avenue Supermarts had a BSE volume of 36,146 shares and closed at a price of 3,932.75.

