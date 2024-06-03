Hello User
Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Live blog for 03 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Awfis Space Solutions stock price went down today, 03 Jun 2024, by -3.96 %. The stock closed at 419.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 402.5 per share. Investors should monitor Awfis Space Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates

Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Awfis Space Solutions' stock opened at 420.05, hit a high of 424, and a low of 396.05 before closing at 419.1. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores, with a 52-week high of 451.45 and a low of 409.4. The BSE volume for the day was 113,039 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Today Live: Awfis Space Solutions closed at ₹419.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 424 & 396.05 yesterday to end at 419.1.

