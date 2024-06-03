Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Live blog for 03 Jun 2024

Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Awfis Space Solutions' stock opened at ₹420.05, hit a high of ₹424, and a low of ₹396.05 before closing at ₹419.1. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹451.45 and a low of ₹409.4. The BSE volume for the day was 113,039 shares traded.
03 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Today Live: Awfis Space Solutions closed at ₹419.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹424 & ₹396.05 yesterday to end at ₹419.1.