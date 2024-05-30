Hello User
Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Awfis Space Solutions stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 16.12 %. The stock closed at 383 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.75 per share. Investors should monitor Awfis Space Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates

Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Awfis Space Solutions' stock opened at 432.25 and closed at 383 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 451.45, while the low was 431.65. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore, with a BSE volume of 668291 shares. The 52-week high and low for the stock were not provided in the data.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Today Live: Awfis Space Solutions closed at ₹383 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 451.45 & 431.65 yesterday to end at 383.

