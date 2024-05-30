Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Awfis Space Solutions' stock opened at ₹432.25 and closed at ₹383 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹451.45, while the low was ₹431.65. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore, with a BSE volume of 668291 shares. The 52-week high and low for the stock were not provided in the data.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Today Live: Awfis Space Solutions closed at ₹383 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Awfis Space Solutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹451.45 & ₹431.65 yesterday to end at ₹383.