Tue Aug 01 2023 11:01:21
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stock Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:01 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 954 per share. The stock is currently trading at 955.7 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 954.35 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 956.95, while the low was 953.3. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 294,461.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 989.9, and the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for the day was 40,971 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:01:07 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹955.7, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹954

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 955.7 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1.7. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price of 0.18% or 1.7 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing steadily.

01 Aug 2023, 10:59:13 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹954 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 40,978 shares. The closing price for the stock was 954.

