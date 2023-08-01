Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stock Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹954.35 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹956.95, while the low was ₹953.3. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹294,461.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹989.9, and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the day was 40,971 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
