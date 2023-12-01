Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1060.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1062.5 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1061.05 and closed at 1060.4. The stock reached a high of 1080.85 and a low of 1060. The market capitalization of the company is 327,540.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1063.8, while the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 201,680 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1060.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 201,680 shares, and the close price was 1060.4.

