Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1049.9 and closed at ₹1053.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1083.85 and a low of ₹1043. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹329,262.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5 and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 178,705 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1053.85 on last trading day
On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 178,705 shares with a closing price of ₹1053.85.