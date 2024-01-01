Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Dips in Trading Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1106.75 and closed at ₹1108. The stock had a high of ₹1106.75 and a low of ₹1093.8. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹340,151.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5 and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 674,152 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank stock has a current price of ₹1099.25 with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -3.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a decrease of 0.34% and a decrease of 3.7 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.63%
|3 Months
|-3.11%
|6 Months
|11.63%
|YTD
|18.05%
|1 Year
|17.95%
As of the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹1102.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.46 percent, resulting in a net change of -5.05.
The last day of Axis Bank's BSE volume was 674,152 shares, and the closing price was ₹1,108.
