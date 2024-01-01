Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 1102.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1099.25 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1106.75 and closed at 1108. The stock had a high of 1106.75 and a low of 1093.8. The market capitalization of the bank is 340,151.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1151.5 and the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 674,152 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1099.25, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1102.95

Axis Bank stock has a current price of 1099.25 with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -3.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a decrease of 0.34% and a decrease of 3.7 points.

01 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.63%
3 Months-3.11%
6 Months11.63%
YTD18.05%
1 Year17.95%
01 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1102.95, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1108

As of the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 1102.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.46 percent, resulting in a net change of -5.05.

01 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1108 on last trading day

The last day of Axis Bank's BSE volume was 674,152 shares, and the closing price was 1,108.

