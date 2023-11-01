Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹996.75 and closed at ₹988.65. The high for the day was ₹996.75 and the low was ₹978.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹302,633.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1047.45 and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 56,492 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
