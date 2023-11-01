Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 988.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 981.9 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 996.75 and closed at 988.65. The high for the day was 996.75 and the low was 978.2. The market capitalization of the company is 302,633.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1047.45 and the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 56,492 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹981.9, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹988.65

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 981.9, with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -6.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.68% and the net change in the stock price is a decrease of 6.75.

01 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹988.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a trading volume of 56,492 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 988.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.