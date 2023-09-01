Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM ISTLivemint
Axis Bank stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 982.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 974 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹982.9 and closed at ₹982.55. The stock reached a high of ₹994.95 and a low of ₹969.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹300,079.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹997.85 and ₹706 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 411,828 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
