Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹982.9 and closed at ₹982.55. The stock reached a high of ₹994.95 and a low of ₹969.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹300,079.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹997.85 and ₹706 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 411,828 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.