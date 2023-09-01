Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 982.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 974 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 982.9 and closed at 982.55. The stock reached a high of 994.95 and a low of 969.05. The market capitalization of the bank is 300,079.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 997.85 and 706 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 411,828 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹982.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a trading volume of 411,828 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 982.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.