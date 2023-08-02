Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹954.35 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹963.1 and a low of ₹952.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is currently at ₹295,832.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹989.9 and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the day was 116,482 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.