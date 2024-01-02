Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 1102.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1098.05 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank had an opening price of 1092.05 and a closing price of 1102.95. The highest price reached during the day was 1103.7, while the lowest was 1092.05. The market capitalization of the company is 338,640.71 crore. The 52-week high for Axis Bank is 1151.5, and the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 511,557 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

