Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 981.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 971.45 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 979.85 and closed at 981.9. The highest price reached during the day was 979.85, while the lowest price was 968. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 299,412.88 crore. The 52-week high is 1,047.45, and the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 100,924 shares.

02 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹981.9 on last trading day

