Wed Aug 02 2023 15:47:29
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:15 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 960.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 945.65 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank opened at 952.2 and closed at 960.45 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 958.85, while the lowest price was 936.75. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 291,279.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 989.9 and 706 respectively. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares on the last day was 178,619.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:16:03 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹960.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 178,619 shares, with a closing price of 960.45.

