Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 960.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 945.65 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Axis Bank opened at ₹952.2 and closed at ₹960.45 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹958.85, while the lowest price was ₹936.75. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹291,279.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹989.9 and ₹706 respectively. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares on the last day was 178,619.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
