Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Gains Ground in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Gains Ground in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 936.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 944.45 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 942.05 and closed at 945.65. The highest price of the day was 946.7 and the lowest was 927.25. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 288,491.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 989.9 and the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for the day was 148,386 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:30:51 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹944.45, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹936.6

The current price of Axis Bank stock is 944.45, with a net change of 7.85 and a percent change of 0.84. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

04 Aug 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:20:32 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹942.45, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹936.6

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 942.45. There has been a 0.62 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 5.85.

04 Aug 2023, 09:06:32 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹936.6, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹945.65

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 936.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.96%, resulting in a net change of -9.05.

04 Aug 2023, 08:16:11 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹945.65 yesterday

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 148,386 shares. The closing price for the day was 945.65.

