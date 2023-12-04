Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 2.71 %. The stock closed at 1074.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1103.8 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1071.4 and closed at 1074.65. The highest price for the day was 1108.7, while the lowest was 1070.3. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 340,272.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also 1108.7, while the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 812,567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1074.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 812,567 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1074.65.

