Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1071.4 and closed at ₹1074.65. The highest price for the day was ₹1108.7, while the lowest was ₹1070.3. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹340,272.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also ₹1108.7, while the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 812,567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.