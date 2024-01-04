Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 1099.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1112.85 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 1088.85 and closed at 1092.85. The highest price reached during the day was 1102.1, while the lowest was 1081.3. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 339,231.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1151.5, and the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 66,309 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1112.85, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹1099.55

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1112.85, with a percent change of 1.21 and a net change of 13.3. This means that the stock has increased by 1.21% and has gained 13.3 points.

04 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.7%
3 Months0.87%
6 Months13.67%
YTD-0.34%
1 Year14.16%
04 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1101, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1099.55

As per the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 1101. It has experienced a percent change of 0.13, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.45, implying a positive movement in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1092.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange had a volume of 66,309 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,092.85.

