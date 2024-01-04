Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1088.85 and closed at ₹1092.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1102.1, while the lowest was ₹1081.3. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹339,231.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5, and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 66,309 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.