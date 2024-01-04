Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1088.85 and closed at ₹1092.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1102.1, while the lowest was ₹1081.3. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹339,231.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5, and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 66,309 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1112.85, with a percent change of 1.21 and a net change of 13.3. This means that the stock has increased by 1.21% and has gained 13.3 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.7%
|3 Months
|0.87%
|6 Months
|13.67%
|YTD
|-0.34%
|1 Year
|14.16%
As per the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹1101. It has experienced a percent change of 0.13, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.45, implying a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange had a volume of 66,309 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,092.85.
