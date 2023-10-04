Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1035.95 and closed at ₹1036.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1044.4 and a low of ₹1032.5. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹320,503.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1047.45 and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 90,950 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.