Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Axis Bank stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 1036.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1040 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1035.95 and closed at 1036.75. The stock reached a high of 1044.4 and a low of 1032.5. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 320,503.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1047.45 and the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 90,950 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1040, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1036.75

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 1040. There has been a 0.31 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.25 points.

04 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1036.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 90,950 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1036.75.

