comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 04 2023 10:04:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.85 3.74%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.3 -0.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.75 0.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 232.7 0.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 417.15 0.28%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plummets Amidst Bearish Market Trend
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plummets Amidst Bearish Market Trend

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 991.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 988 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis BankPremium
Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 974 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 993, while the lowest was 968.75. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 305,425.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 997.85, and the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares was 669,157.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:10:02 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹988, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹991.35

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 988. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.35, indicating a decrease of 3.35 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that the Axis Bank stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

04 Sep 2023, 10:08:16 AM IST

Axis Bank September futures opened at 995.25 as against previous close of 993.3

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 991. The bid price stands at 995.0, while the offer price is 995.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 625 and a bid quantity of 1250. The open interest for Axis Bank is at 39,057,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:46:50 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹989.6, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹991.35

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 989.6. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

04 Sep 2023, 09:35:57 AM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:32:15 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.82%
3 Months2.38%
6 Months16.24%
YTD6.15%
1 Year33.19%
04 Sep 2023, 09:06:25 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹991.35, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹974

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 991.35, with a percent change of 1.78 and a net change of 17.35. This means that the stock has increased by 1.78% from its previous value and has gained 17.35 points. The stock is currently performing well, with a positive upward trend.

04 Sep 2023, 08:22:26 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹974 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 669,157 shares and closed at a price of 974.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App