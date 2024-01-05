Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 1099.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1124.05 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 1101 and closed at 1099.55. The highest price recorded during the day was 1129.8, while the lowest price was 1100.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 346,680.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1151.5, and the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 237,791 shares.

05 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1099.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 237,791 shares. The closing price for the bank's shares was 1099.55.

