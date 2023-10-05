Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1036.95 and closed at ₹1040. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1036.95, while the lowest price was ₹988.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,06,450.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1047.45, and the 52-week low is ₹720.8. The BSE volume for the day was 9,24,053 shares.
05 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1040 on last trading day
