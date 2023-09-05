Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:26 AM IST Trade
Axis Bank stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 991.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 984.35 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at a price of 992.6 and closed at 991.35. The highest price during the day was 994.6, while the lowest price was 979.85. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 303,268.52 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 997.85 and 706 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 72,422 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:27 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹991.35 on last trading day

