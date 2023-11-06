Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stocks Surge: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 982.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 988.3 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank's stock opened at 986.05 and closed at 982.35 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 991.85, while the lowest was 982. The market capitalization of the bank stood at 304,613.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1047.45 and 814.25 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 352,310 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹988.3, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹982.35

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 988.3, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 5.95. This means that the stock has increased by 0.61% and the actual increase in price is 5.95. Overall, the stock is performing positively and experiencing a slight increase.

06 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹982.35 on last trading day

Axis Bank had a trading volume of 352,310 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the last day. The closing price of the stock was 982.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.