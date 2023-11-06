Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stocks Surge: Positive Trading Day

Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹986.05 and closed at ₹982.35 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹991.85, while the lowest was ₹982. The market capitalization of the bank stood at ₹304,613.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1047.45 and ₹814.25 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 352,310 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
