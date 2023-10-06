Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹998.3 and closed at ₹994.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1008.9 and a low of ₹988.85. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹309,516.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1047.45 and the 52-week low is ₹720.8. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 92,141 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1004.35, with a net change of 9.95 and a percent change of 1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1% compared to the previous trading session.
On the last day, the volume of Axis Bank shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 92,141 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹994.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!