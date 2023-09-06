Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹986.4 and closed at ₹982.1. The stock had a high of ₹986.4 and a low of ₹978. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹302,529.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹997.85 and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the day was 81,255 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.08%
|3 Months
|-3.24%
|6 Months
|14.19%
|YTD
|5.11%
|1 Year
|29.8%
Axis Bank stock currently has a price of ₹981.95 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.
