Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 982.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 981.95 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 986.4 and closed at 982.1. The stock had a high of 986.4 and a low of 978. The market capitalization of the bank is 302,529.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 997.85 and the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for the day was 81,255 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.08%
3 Months-3.24%
6 Months14.19%
YTD5.11%
1 Year29.8%
06 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹981.95, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹982.1

Axis Bank stock currently has a price of 981.95 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

06 Sep 2023, 08:28 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹982.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 81,255 shares. The closing price for the stock was 982.1.

