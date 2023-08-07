Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:49 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 952.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 950.35 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 943.05 and closed at 936.6. The stock reached a high of 954.75 and a low of 934.7. The market capitalization of the company is 293,265.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 989.9 and the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for the day was 462,550 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:49 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹950.35, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹952.1

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 950.35, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -1.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 10:37 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹950.45, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹952.1

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 950.45, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -1.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.17% and has experienced a decrease of 1.65.

07 Aug 2023, 10:18 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹948.9, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹952.1

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 948.9 with a percent change of -0.34. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.34% in value. The net change is -3.2, indicating that the stock has decreased by 3.2 in value. Overall, the stock price for Axis Bank has slightly declined.

07 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹947.7, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹952.1

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 947.7. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, suggesting a decrease of 4.4 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Axis Bank has shown a slight decline.

07 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹950.9, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹952.1

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 950.9. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decline of 1.2 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹950, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹952.1

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price of the stock is 950. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.1, implying a decrease of 2.1 in the stock's price. Overall, this data suggests that the Axis Bank stock has experienced a small decline in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.65, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹952.1

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 952.65. There has been a very slight increase of 0.06% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.55.

07 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹952.1, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹936.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 952.1. There has been a 1.65% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.5.

07 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹936.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the BSE had a volume of 462,550 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 936.6.

