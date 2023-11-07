Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Rise as Company Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank opened at ₹990.6 and closed at ₹988.85. The stock had a high of ₹1015.9 and a low of ₹990.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹311,086.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1047.45 and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 210,920 shares.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1009.3. There has been a 2.07% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.04%
|3 Months
|8.18%
|6 Months
|14.91%
|YTD
|8.1%
|1 Year
|16.28%
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1009.3 with a percent change of 2.07 and a net change of 20.45. This means that the stock has increased by 2.07% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net increase of ₹20.45.
