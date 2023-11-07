Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Rise as Company Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Axis Bank stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 988.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1009.3 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank opened at 990.6 and closed at 988.85. The stock had a high of 1015.9 and a low of 990.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 311,086.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1047.45 and the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 210,920 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.04%
3 Months8.18%
6 Months14.91%
YTD8.1%
1 Year16.28%
