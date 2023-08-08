Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹950 and closed at ₹952.1. The stock experienced a high of ₹954.3 and a low of ₹944.5. It has a market capitalization of ₹292,002.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹989.9 and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the day was 85,332 shares.
08 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST
