Axis Bank stocks surge on positive trading day

Axis Bank's open price on the last trading day was ₹867.95, and the close price was ₹864.95. The high for the day was ₹880.3, and the low was ₹865.25. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹270,485.28 crore, with a 52 week high of ₹970.45 and a 52 week low of ₹618.1. The BSE volume for the day was 39,717 shares.

Axis Bank trading at ₹879.3, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹864.95 As of the current data, Axis Bank stock is trading at ₹879.3 with a net change of 14.35 which represents a percent change of 1.66. This indicates a positive trend in the stock price of Axis Bank. However, it is important to note that this is a snapshot of the stock at a particular moment in time, and the price and percent change may fluctuate throughout the day.

Axis Bank closed at ₹864.95 yesterday On the last day of trading for Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 39,717 shares traded and the closing price was ₹864.95.