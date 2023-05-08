Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank stocks surge on positive trading day
Axis Bank stocks surge on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:16 AM IST
Axis Bank opened at 867.95 in the current session. The high for the session was 880.3, while the low was 865.25.

Axis Bank's open price on the last trading day was 867.95, and the close price was 864.95. The high for the day was 880.3, and the low was 865.25. The market capitalization of the bank is 270,485.28 crore, with a 52 week high of 970.45 and a 52 week low of 618.1. The BSE volume for the day was 39,717 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:16:40 AM IST

Axis Bank trading at ₹879.3, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹864.95

As of the current data, Axis Bank stock is trading at 879.3 with a net change of 14.35 which represents a percent change of 1.66. This indicates a positive trend in the stock price of Axis Bank. However, it is important to note that this is a snapshot of the stock at a particular moment in time, and the price and percent change may fluctuate throughout the day.

08 May 2023, 10:57:48 AM IST

Axis Bank closed at ₹864.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 39,717 shares traded and the closing price was 864.95.

