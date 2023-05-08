Axis Bank stocks surge on positive trading day

Axis Bank's open price on the last trading day was ₹867.95, and the close price was ₹864.95. The high for the day was ₹880.3, and the low was ₹865.25. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹270,485.28 crore, with a 52 week high of ₹970.45 and a 52 week low of ₹618.1. The BSE volume for the day was 39,717 shares.
As of the current data, Axis Bank stock is trading at ₹879.3 with a net change of 14.35 which represents a percent change of 1.66. This indicates a positive trend in the stock price of Axis Bank. However, it is important to note that this is a snapshot of the stock at a particular moment in time, and the price and percent change may fluctuate throughout the day.
On the last day of trading for Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 39,717 shares traded and the closing price was ₹864.95.
