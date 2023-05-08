Axis Bank stocks surge on positive trading day

Axis Bank trading at ₹879.3, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹864.95

As of the current data, Axis Bank stock is trading at ₹879.3 with a net change of 14.35 which represents a percent change of 1.66. This indicates a positive trend in the stock price of Axis Bank. However, it is important to note that this is a snapshot of the stock at a particular moment in time, and the price and percent change may fluctuate throughout the day.