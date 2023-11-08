Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stocks Plummet as Investor Confidence Wanes

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1009.25 and closed at ₹1009.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1022, while the lowest price was ₹1005.5. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 314,384.56 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1047.45, and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Axis Bank was 93,980 shares.
Top active options for Axis Bank
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1030.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹17.1 (-3.93%) & ₹12.45 (-3.86%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹15.55 (+4.01%) & ₹8.0 (+4.58%) respectively.
Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|State Bank Of India
|580.5
|-0.3
|-0.05
|629.65
|499.35
|518073.72
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1744.0
|-7.45
|-0.43
|2063.0
|1644.2
|346455.47
|Axis Bank
|1019.45
|-1.65
|-0.16
|1047.45
|814.25
|313669.68
|Indusind Bank
|1487.65
|1.35
|0.09
|1489.0
|990.25
|115426.05
|Bank Of Baroda
|192.7
|1.45
|0.76
|219.6
|146.5
|99652.15
Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1020.4, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1021.1
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1020.4. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a small decline in the Axis Bank stock price.
Axis Bank November futures opened at 1024.1 as against previous close of 1023.4
Axis Bank, currently trading at a spot price of 1020.25, has a bid price of 1022.35 and an offer price of 1022.6. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 625 each. The stock's open interest is at 45523750.
Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price for Axis Bank stock was ₹1016, while the high price reached ₹1026.35.
Axis Bank Live Updates
Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.98%
|3 Months
|8.63%
|6 Months
|14.93%
|YTD
|9.33%
|1 Year
|16.95%
