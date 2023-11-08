Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stocks Plummet as Investor Confidence Wanes

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1009.25 and closed at ₹1009.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1022, while the lowest price was ₹1005.5. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 314,384.56 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1047.45, and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Axis Bank was 93,980 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Axis Bank Top active call options for Axis Bank at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1030.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹17.1 (-3.93%) & ₹12.45 (-3.86%) respectively. Top active put options for Axis Bank at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹15.55 (+4.01%) & ₹8.0 (+4.58%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap State Bank Of India 580.5 -0.3 -0.05 629.65 499.35 518073.72 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1744.0 -7.45 -0.43 2063.0 1644.2 346455.47 Axis Bank 1019.45 -1.65 -0.16 1047.45 814.25 313669.68 Indusind Bank 1487.65 1.35 0.09 1489.0 990.25 115426.05 Bank Of Baroda 192.7 1.45 0.76 219.6 146.5 99652.15

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1020.4. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 in the stock price.

Axis Bank November futures opened at 1024.1 as against previous close of 1023.4 Axis Bank, currently trading at a spot price of 1020.25, has a bid price of 1022.35 and an offer price of 1022.6. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 625 each. The stock's open interest is at 45523750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price for Axis Bank stock was ₹1016, while the high price reached ₹1026.35.

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1016.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.44, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.45, suggesting a decline.

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.98% 3 Months 8.63% 6 Months 14.93% YTD 9.33% 1 Year 16.95%

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1020, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 10.7. This means that the stock has increased by 1.06% and has seen a net increase of 10.7 in value.

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 93,980 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1009.3.