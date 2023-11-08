comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stocks Plummet as Investor Confidence Wanes
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stocks Plummet as Investor Confidence Wanes

6 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:47 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 1021.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1020.4 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis BankPremium
Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 1009.25 and closed at 1009.3. The highest price reached during the day was 1022, while the lowest price was 1005.5. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 314,384.56 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1047.45, and the 52-week low is 814.25. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Axis Bank was 93,980 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:47:21 AM IST

Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of 1020.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1030.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 17.1 (-3.93%) & 12.45 (-3.86%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 08 Nov 10:47 were at strike price of 1020.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 15.55 (+4.01%) & 8.0 (+4.58%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:32:10 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India580.5-0.3-0.05629.65499.35518073.72
Kotak Mahindra Bank1744.0-7.45-0.432063.01644.2346455.47
Axis Bank1019.45-1.65-0.161047.45814.25313669.68
Indusind Bank1487.651.350.091489.0990.25115426.05
Bank Of Baroda192.71.450.76219.6146.599652.15
08 Nov 2023, 10:27:30 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1020.4, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1021.1

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1020.4. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a small decline in the Axis Bank stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:21:18 AM IST

Axis Bank November futures opened at 1024.1 as against previous close of 1023.4

Axis Bank, currently trading at a spot price of 1020.25, has a bid price of 1022.35 and an offer price of 1022.6. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 625 each. The stock's open interest is at 45523750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 10:15:41 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price for Axis Bank stock was 1016, while the high price reached 1026.35.

08 Nov 2023, 09:56:58 AM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:43:00 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1016.65, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹1021.1

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at a price of 1016.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.44, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.45, suggesting a decline.

08 Nov 2023, 09:36:35 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.98%
3 Months8.63%
6 Months14.93%
YTD9.33%
1 Year16.95%
08 Nov 2023, 09:00:52 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1020, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹1009.3

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1020, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 10.7. This means that the stock has increased by 1.06% and has seen a net increase of 10.7 in value.

08 Nov 2023, 08:04:21 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1009.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 93,980 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1009.3.

