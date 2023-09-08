Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank shares plummet as investors react to disappointing quarterly earnings

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹963.20 and closed at ₹965.25. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹979.25, while the lowest price was ₹963.20. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹301,345.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹997.85, and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares on that day was 122,390.
Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹977.35, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹978.05
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹977.35 with a percent change of -0.07. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.07%. The net change is -0.7, indicating a decrease of 0.7 in the stock's value.
Axis Bank September futures opened at 981.45 as against previous close of 982.0
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 978.35 with a bid price of 983.15 and an offer price of 983.5. The offer quantity is 625 and the bid quantity is 1250. The open interest for the stock is 41,553,750.
Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹978.8, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹978.05
The current price of Axis Bank stock is ₹978.8 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock has seen a very small increase in value, with a gain of 0.08 percent and a net increase of 0.75 rupees. Overall, the stock price for Axis Bank is relatively stable.
Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.48%
|3 Months
|-3.57%
|6 Months
|12.72%
|YTD
|4.76%
|1 Year
|29.49%
Axis Bank Live Updates
Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹978.05, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹965.25
The current price of Axis Bank stock is ₹978.05. The stock has seen a 1.33% increase, with a net change of 12.8.
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹965.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange had a volume of 122,390 shares with a closing price of ₹965.25.
