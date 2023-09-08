Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank shares plummet as investors react to disappointing quarterly earnings

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 978.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 977.35 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 963.20 and closed at 965.25. The highest price recorded during the day was 979.25, while the lowest price was 963.20. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 301,345.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 997.85, and the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares on that day was 122,390.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹977.35, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹978.05

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 977.35 with a percent change of -0.07. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.07%. The net change is -0.7, indicating a decrease of 0.7 in the stock's value.

08 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Axis Bank September futures opened at 981.45 as against previous close of 982.0

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 978.35 with a bid price of 983.15 and an offer price of 983.5. The offer quantity is 625 and the bid quantity is 1250. The open interest for the stock is 41,553,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹978.8, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹978.05

The current price of Axis Bank stock is 978.8 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock has seen a very small increase in value, with a gain of 0.08 percent and a net increase of 0.75 rupees. Overall, the stock price for Axis Bank is relatively stable.

08 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.48%
3 Months-3.57%
6 Months12.72%
YTD4.76%
1 Year29.49%
08 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹978.05, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹965.25

The current price of Axis Bank stock is 978.05. The stock has seen a 1.33% increase, with a net change of 12.8.

08 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹965.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange had a volume of 122,390 shares with a closing price of 965.25.

