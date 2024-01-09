Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1143.8 and closed at ₹1137.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1145.15 and a low of ₹1118.1. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹346,017.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5, while the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 492,330 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹1127.8. There has been a 0.53% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 5.9. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.21%
|3 Months
|3.4%
|6 Months
|16.38%
|YTD
|1.79%
|1 Year
|19.37%
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1128.15. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.25, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data indicates that Axis Bank stock is performing well and experiencing some growth.
On the last day, the volume of Axis Bank shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 492,330 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹1137.1.
