Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 1121.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1127.8 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1143.8 and closed at 1137.1. The stock reached a high of 1145.15 and a low of 1118.1. The market capitalization of the bank is 346,017.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1151.5, while the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 492,330 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1127.8, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1121.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 1127.8. There has been a 0.53% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 5.9. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.

09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.21%
3 Months3.4%
6 Months16.38%
YTD1.79%
1 Year19.37%
09 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1128.15, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1121.9

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1128.15. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.25, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data indicates that Axis Bank stock is performing well and experiencing some growth.

09 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1137.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Axis Bank shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 492,330 shares. The closing price of the shares was 1137.1.

