Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plummets Amid Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 1000.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 991.6 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1006.95 and closed at 1003.6. The highest price reached during the day was 1007.85, while the lowest price was 999.1. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 308,480.43 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1047.45 and 720.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 308,264 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹991.6, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹1000.95

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 991.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.93% with a net change of -9.35.

09 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1000.95, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1003.6

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1000.95. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.65, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price in terms of rupees.

09 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1003.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 308,264 shares. The closing price for Axis Bank shares was 1003.6.

