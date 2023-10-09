Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plummets Amid Market Turmoil

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1006.95 and closed at ₹1003.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1007.85, while the lowest price was ₹999.1. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹308,480.43 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹1047.45 and ₹720.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 308,264 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.