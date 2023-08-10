Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 952.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 948.8 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 950.05 and closed at 952.6. The stock had a high of 953.3 and a low of 944.5. The market capitalization of the company is 292,249.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 989.9 and the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for the stock was 104,076 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹952.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 104,076. The closing price for the day was 952.6.

