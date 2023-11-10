Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 1020.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1020.35 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was 1021.7, the close price was 1020.7, the high price was 1028.5, and the low price was 1016.85. The market capitalization was 314,505.62 crore. The 52-week high was 1047.45, and the 52-week low was 814.25. The BSE volume was 60,328 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1020.7 on last trading day

