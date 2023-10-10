Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 1000.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 996.15 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 991.3 and closed at 1000.95. The stock's high for the day was 999.5, while the low was 988.4. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 307,001.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1047.45, and the 52-week low is 720.8. The BSE volume for the day was 84,698 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1000.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 84698 shares, with a closing price of 1000.95.

