Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's stock plunges as investors sell off shares
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's stock plunges as investors sell off shares

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 939.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 933.35 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 949 and closed at 950.3. The stock reached a high of 951.6 and a low of 937.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 289,449.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 989.9, while the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for the stock was 108,689 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:40:52 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹933.35, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹939.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is 933.35. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.3, which means the stock price has decreased by 6.3.

11 Aug 2023, 09:33:08 AM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:31:23 AM IST

Axis Bank Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.45%
3 Months-1.15%
6 Months8.3%
YTD0.64%
1 Year27.17%
11 Aug 2023, 09:26:14 AM IST

Axis Bank August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 944.95

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 937.5. The bid and offer prices are not available, indicating no current buying or selling interest in the stock. The open interest is 44,380,625, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts that have not been settled.

11 Aug 2023, 09:03:14 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹939.65, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹950.3

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 939.65, which represents a 1.12% decrease from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of -10.65 in the stock price.

11 Aug 2023, 08:06:02 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹950.3 yesterday

On the last day, Axis Bank had a trading volume of 108,689 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 950.3.

