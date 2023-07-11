comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at 953.4, down -1.11% from yesterday's 964.1
Back

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at ₹953.4, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹964.1

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2023, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 964.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 953.4 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis BankPremium
Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was 977.35 and the close price was 978.7. The high of the day was 985.75 and the low was 960.45. The market capitalization of Axis Bank was 296,924.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 989.9 and the 52-week low was 640.3. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares was 113,846.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:06:31 PM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank closed today at ₹953.4, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹964.1

Today, the closing price of Axis Bank stock was 953.4, with a net change of -10.7 and a percent change of -1.11. This represents a decrease from yesterday's closing price of 964.1.

11 Jul 2023, 03:18:06 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹953.45, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is 953.45. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.65, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 10.65.

11 Jul 2023, 03:03:14 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹954.55, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 954.55. The percent change is -0.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.55, which means that the stock price has decreased by 9.55.

11 Jul 2023, 02:51:19 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹955.85, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 955.85 with a percent change of -0.86. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.86% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -8.25, indicating a decrease of 8.25 in value.

Click here for Axis Bank Key Metrics

11 Jul 2023, 02:30:03 PM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹955.65, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 955.65. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.45, meaning the stock has decreased by that amount.

11 Jul 2023, 02:21:21 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹956.6, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 956.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.78%, resulting in a net change of -7.5. This indicates a slight decline in the value of the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 02:02:19 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹959.75, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 959.75. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.35, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 4.35.

11 Jul 2023, 01:49:34 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹960.35, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is 960.35. There has been a decrease of 0.39% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -3.75.

Click here for Axis Bank Board Meetings

11 Jul 2023, 01:36:51 PM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹961.45, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 961.45 with a percent change of -0.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.27% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -2.65, indicating a decrease of 2.65 from the previous closing price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:22:27 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹962, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 962 with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -2.1. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.22% and the absolute decrease in price is 2.1.

11 Jul 2023, 01:06:03 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹962.45, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹964.1

As of the current data, Axis Bank stock is priced at 962.45. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.65, meaning the stock has decreased by 1.65.

11 Jul 2023, 12:48:38 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹961.9, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is at 961.9. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.2, suggesting a decrease of 2.2 in the stock price.

Click here for Axis Bank AGM

11 Jul 2023, 12:35:26 PM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:31:35 PM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹962.9, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 962.9. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -1.2, which means the stock has decreased by 1.2. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:19:39 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹963.6, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹964.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 963.6. There has been a slight decrease in the price by 0.05%, resulting in a net change of -0.5.

11 Jul 2023, 12:07:13 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹962.15, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 962.15. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.2. This translates to a net change of -1.95 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:52:36 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹962.5, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 962.5 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.17% or 1.6.

Click here for Axis Bank News

11 Jul 2023, 11:31:30 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹962.7, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 962.7. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.4, implying a decrease of 1.4 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:19:53 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹963.3, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 963.3 with a percent change of -0.08. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.08%. The net change is -0.8, indicating a decrease of 0.8 points in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Axis Bank has experienced a slight decrease.

11 Jul 2023, 11:07:03 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹964.9, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 964.9 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:45:09 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹963.45, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 963.45. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.07. The net change in the stock price is -0.65.

Click here for Axis Bank Dividend

11 Jul 2023, 10:36:44 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹965.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 965.05 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1% and the net change is 0.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock. However, without more information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

11 Jul 2023, 10:21:59 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹964, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 964, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.1. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.01% and the net change is a decrease of 0.1. Overall, this indicates a small decline in the stock price of Axis Bank.

11 Jul 2023, 10:07:01 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹964.75, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹964.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 964.75. There has been a 0.07 percent change, with a net change of 0.65.

11 Jul 2023, 09:45:49 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹966.4, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 966.4, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 2.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Axis Bank Profit Loss

11 Jul 2023, 09:35:26 AM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 09:30:02 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹968, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 968. There has been a 0.4 percent change, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.9 points.

11 Jul 2023, 09:17:12 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹969.25, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹964.1

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 969.25. There has been a 0.53 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.15, suggesting that the stock has increased by 5.15.

11 Jul 2023, 09:06:24 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹964.1, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹978.7

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 964.1 with a percent change of -1.49. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.49%. The net change in the stock price is -14.6, indicating a decline of 14.6. Overall, this data suggests that the Axis Bank stock has experienced a decrease in value.

11 Jul 2023, 08:05:28 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹978.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the BSE had a volume of 113,846 shares and closed at a price of 978.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout