Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at 953.4, down -1.11% from yesterday's 964.1

On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was ₹977.35 and the close price was ₹978.7. The high of the day was ₹985.75 and the low was ₹960.45. The market capitalization of Axis Bank was ₹296,924.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹989.9 and the 52-week low was ₹640.3. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares was 113,846.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Axis Bank stock was ₹953.4, with a net change of -10.7 and a percent change of -1.11. This represents a decrease from yesterday's closing price of ₹964.1.
The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹953.45. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.65, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹10.65.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹954.55. The percent change is -0.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.55, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹9.55.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹955.85 with a percent change of -0.86. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.86% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -8.25, indicating a decrease of ₹8.25 in value.
Click here for Axis Bank Key Metrics
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹955.65. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.45, meaning the stock has decreased by that amount.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹956.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.78%, resulting in a net change of -7.5. This indicates a slight decline in the value of the stock.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹959.75. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.35, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹4.35.
The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹960.35. There has been a decrease of 0.39% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -3.75.
Click here for Axis Bank Board Meetings
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹961.45 with a percent change of -0.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.27% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -2.65, indicating a decrease of ₹2.65 from the previous closing price.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹962 with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -2.1. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.22% and the absolute decrease in price is ₹2.1.
As of the current data, Axis Bank stock is priced at ₹962.45. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.65, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹1.65.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is at ₹961.9. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.2 in the stock price.
Click here for Axis Bank AGM
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹962.9. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -1.2, which means the stock has decreased by ₹1.2. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹963.6. There has been a slight decrease in the price by 0.05%, resulting in a net change of -0.5.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹962.15. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.2. This translates to a net change of -1.95 in the stock price.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹962.5 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.17% or ₹1.6.
Click here for Axis Bank News
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹962.7. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.4, implying a decrease of ₹1.4 in the stock price.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹963.3 with a percent change of -0.08. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.08%. The net change is -0.8, indicating a decrease of 0.8 points in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Axis Bank has experienced a slight decrease.
The current stock price of Axis Bank is ₹964.9 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹963.45. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.07. The net change in the stock price is -0.65.
Click here for Axis Bank Dividend
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹965.05 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1% and the net change is 0.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock. However, without more information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹964, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.1. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.01% and the net change is a decrease of 0.1. Overall, this indicates a small decline in the stock price of Axis Bank.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹964.75. There has been a 0.07 percent change, with a net change of 0.65.
The current stock price of Axis Bank is ₹966.4, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 2.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Click here for Axis Bank Profit Loss
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹968. There has been a 0.4 percent change, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.9 points.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹969.25. There has been a 0.53 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.15, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹5.15.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹964.1 with a percent change of -1.49. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.49%. The net change in the stock price is -14.6, indicating a decline of ₹14.6. Overall, this data suggests that the Axis Bank stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the BSE had a volume of 113,846 shares and closed at a price of ₹978.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!