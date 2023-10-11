Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank shares surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 1012.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1018 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 996.25 and closed at 996.15. The stock reached a high of 1014.7 and a low of 996.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 311577.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1047.45, while the 52-week low is 745. The BSE volume for the day was 116,573 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1018, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1012.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 1018. There has been a 0.55% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.6.

11 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹996.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank had a volume of 116,573 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 996.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.